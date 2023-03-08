Scream and shout! Well, you’ll need to run fast too if Ghostface is coming after you. A new scream movie is slashing up the big screen this week.

Slash and you shall receive. Sorry, I mean ask…or maybe mask? Because in the Scream movie, Ghostface is back.

Maybe in more ways than one. Mwahahaha.

It’s all fun and games until someone gets stalked and stabbed by Ghostface.

The iconic slasher is back in scream 6.

And this time, the crazed killer is running rampant in the Big Apple.

Speaking of New York City that’s where the cast got together for last night’s big premiere. Now that’s what we call a bloody good time.

Melissa Barrera: “This movie is a genuine rollercoaster ride and it grabs you and it doesn’t let you go until the end.”

Melissa Barrera is back as Sam Carpenter, AKA Billy Loomis’ daughter.

Her movie dad, played by Skeet Ulrich, was killed off in the original scream but he still stopped by the red carpet.

Skeet Ulrich: “It’s rare for a franchise to last this long and to still have this kind of mania about it. It’s pretty magical.”

Another familiar face at the premiere was Courtney Cox, who reprises her role as Gale Weathers in the movie.

And she’s teasing an epic showdown.

Courtney Cox: “I have a great rundown with Ghostface. I don’t know if I survive it but it was really hard to film and really challenging, and fun.”

Not everyone at the premiere is in the movie.

Demi Lovato’s got a brand new song called still alive on the soundtrack.

Demi Lovato: “I wanted it to tie into the film but also it’s a very personal song for me too. Lyrically I wanted to express myself and tell the world how I’m still alive as well.”

Scream 6 is in theaters Friday.

