One thing Floridians love is a show about Florida. “RJ Decker” is ABC’s new mystery series. What’s not a mystery is why they set this show here in our neck of the Sunshine State because you can’t get a better main character than South Florida. Actor Scott Speedman gave us the juicy details.

Finally! A match made in TV heaven.

Scott Speedman is RJ Decker and the hunk who gets to fall in love with SoFlo in ABC’s newest crime show.

Scott Speedman, actor: “He’s a great fun character to play, and from the minute I read this, I knew he was going to be a fun character to play. He’s a very likable guy. He genuinely likes the people that he interacts with. He genuinely likes the weirdness of the people in South Florida. He wants to be there, he wants to be immersed in that culture.”

Solving mind-blowing cases is his job in the series.

Scott Speedman, actor: “That’s why people are really drawn to it to film. There’s great stories there because there’s a lot of weirdness.”

Scott Speedman, actor: “Be proactive in the PI community and be something that helps people. So I love that part of it. I think he’s really fun. I think he’s like an everyman. And it’s really hard to find a character that’s really gonna pop through on camera for an audience, and I knew right away that this character could be it.”

Filming along Fort Lauderdale beach is a treat for Scott.

Scott Speedman, actor: “I kinda like going to the Hall of Fame pool and walking around there and all that area. You know, I go down, just walk up and down the boardwalk or whatever you want to call it, that front section. I do that when I can, but really, when we’re there, we’re working 14-hour days. It’s insane. We’re running and gunning, shooting like five episodes at a time. So it’s pretty crazy.”

Every episode will make fans put on their detective caps. Any clues you can give us?

Scott Speedman, actor: “If I tell you they’re gonna throw me out the window. So I can’t tell you too much. There’s a through line with Jaina’s character as we go here, Emi Ochoa and her family, and that will be a bit of a through line in the show.”

You can catch RJ Decker on ABC on Tuesdays at 10 p.m.

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