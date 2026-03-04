South Florida is the backdrop of a new television series because why not? The series is a drama inspired by an 80’s novel called: “Double Whammy.” It focuses on a quirky private investigator trying to solve weird and absurd crimes right here in SoFlo.

“RJ Decker” is the kind of show you can’t resist. It’s about a shaggy-dog detective solving crimes in South Florida.

Scott Speedman/actor: “He’s a deeply flawed guy. He was a newspaper photographer, got burnt out, ended up committing a crime. He went to jail.”

Scott Speedman stars as RJ Decker in the new who-dunnit ABC show.

Scott Speedman: “As he comes out, went to jail for two years, comes out and decides to turn his life around and becomes a [private investigator.] He’s a really funny, interesting guy.”

In fact, the actor, who’s having what he calls a career renaissance, couldn’t wait to take on the role and loves that it’s set in South Florida.

Scott Speedman: “The writing was really good and I just couldn’t turn it down. I called my guys right away and told them, ‘Please, just try to get me this.'”

Decker has a few romances along the way and there’s gators and [comedy] that’ll have you on the edge of your seat.

With the absurdity of some of the crimes because we love our car chases in South Florida.

Scott Speedman: “It’s a really smart show, really well cast. I love it. It’s really going to be great.”

Catch the series premiere on Tuesday night at 10 p.m. on ABC Miami Channel 18.

