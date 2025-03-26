Sometimes it is a messy job, but someone’s gotta do it. After a chaotic season last time, Scott Caan’s back for an all-new season of “Alert: Missing Persons Unit.” Deco wasn’t missing a chance to catch up with him ahead of the premiere.

No need to put out a B.O.L.O. Fox’s action-packed drama “Alert: Missing Persons Unit” is back.

Scott Caan: “Shooting this season was some of the best 10 episodes of procedural television I’ve ever been involved with. We really, really dig in on some character stuff and focus on people’s personal lives.”

This time around, Scott Caan thinks he’s got it all together. (Spoiler: He doesn’t.)

Scott Caan: “It’s fun to play a guy that on paper seems to have all the answers, but really doesn’t. I’m sort of a mess at home, but, I’m very, very, very good at my job.”

His character’s life may be chaotic off the clock, but when it comes to the job, he’s sharp and ready.

Scott Caan: “For 10 years, I was on a show where I was really paying attention to what I was doing, and on this show, I kind of let that go. However that comes across, it also is like, that becomes part of the character, too.”

And the truth is, that’s what makes him so compelling to watch.

Scott Caan: “Yeah. I mean there’s, like, there’s two different styles of working for me, and one is being super strict with what was written, and then another one is playing and being free and improvising a little bit. It depends on the scene.”

Move over, Scott. Malcolm-Jamal Warner is also reporting for duty.

Scott Caan: “Malcolm, who I’ve been watching on TV since I was a kid, I remember him showing up on set the first day, and I was like, kind of geeked on him, you know, it’s like TV legend, so, you know, he comes in, and he’s a great addition to the cast.”

And the stakes? Yeah, they’re about to be raised. Big time.

Scott Caan: “It’s about an entire women’s rowing team that gets kidnapped. One of our bad guys from Season 2 is this Irish mob boss, and my ex-wife and partner, Nikki, has a past with him. At the end of this episode, Nikki does get taken.”

“Alert: Missing Persons Unit” Season 3 premieres Tuesday at 9 p.m. on Channel 7.

