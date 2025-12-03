Grab your best nighttime filter and your deepest thoughts, Art Week is here! SCOPE Miami Beach is back with tons of contemporary pieces. With over 2,000 works of art and 200,000 square feet, there is something around every corner.

It’s hard to live in the present, and that’s why “Be Here Now” is SCOPE Art Show’s theme this Miami Art Week.

Hayley River Smith: “It’s important to just take a moment and actually experience the work.”

Alex: “What do you mean ‘live life in real-time?’ I don’t understand the concept in 2025.”

Right on the sands of South Beach.

The 24th edition showcase for contemporary art with emerging galleries and artists from around the world…

Nathan French: “This is showing my playful, fun side.”

Wants you to stop and smell the resin.

Nathan French: “It’s based on my British and Indian heritage. But the pieces are made of resin, and then I grow the crystals on them.”

And leave your mark.

Sylvia Dimova Hubshman: “We have to empower each other to be an artist.”

In this beachside dive bar…

Sylvia Dimova Hubshman: “People can come in, tag their name and add onto it.”

Alex: “Is this a fake bar or a real bar?”

Sylvia Dimova Hubshman: “It is whatever you want it to be.”

Alex: “Can I order a drink?”

Sylvia Dimova Hubshman: “You absolutely can.”

Alex: “So it’s a real bar.”

Plus, in a time when attention is currency, have we sold our souls to big tech?

Hayley River Smith: “A lot of the installations are about the current moment, whether it’s a phone booth inside where you can sell your soul, leave a message to do just that.”

Alex: “I got to consider what my soul’s worth?”

Hayley River Smith: “Yes.”

Artist Connor Tingley puts his brush down.

Connor Tingley: “Each of these pieces takes 600 to 800 hours.”

Flips it…

Connor Tingley: “I’m painting them in the photo negative.”

And reverses it.

Connor Tingley: “We go into ‘Accessibility,’ then we go to ‘Display and Text Size,’ and then we go to ‘Classic Invert.'”

Alex: “Wow, so now you’re looking at the painting in a completely different way.”

Connor Tingley: “Right. I wanted the images to return back to the phone where I found them and, perhaps, it would allow for this final brushstroke to happen.”

SCOPE is open to the public through Sunday.

General admission tickets are $72.

Hayley River Smith: “We’re thinking about not what is trending, but conversations and things that need to happen.”

SCOPE Art Show

801 Ocean Dr

Miami Beach, FL 33139

Dec. 2nd-7th

To buy tickets, click here.



