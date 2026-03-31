The Frost Science Museum is turning midweek into a whole vibe with nightLAB. It’s science mixed with cocktails and, most importantly, no kids! The perfect way to learn with some peace and quiet.

Dr. Analisa Duran, night VP of Education at Frost Science: [looks behind her mid-interview] “I don’t know if you can hear the screaming behind us.”

Umm, yes, we can hear the loud kids! But if that’s not your thing, then nightLAB at Miami’s Frost Science Museum is for you.

Dr. Analisa Duran: “Anyone in Miami who’s interested in science and who really wants to have some special time in the museum, and maybe it’s a little less crowded.”

The special booze friendly event goes down after sundown.

Dr. Analisa Duran: “nightLAB is our 21 and over adults only night at the museum. It’s really amazing because participants can engage with the whole museum, all of our exhibits.”

…Including the last chance to experience the immersive exhibit of Leonardo Da Vinci: 500 Years of Genius, which ends April 5th.

This Thursday’s theme is Forces of Nature.

Dr. Analisa Duran: “We’re going to be exploring large forces of nature on earth in all our activities around the museum. But the planetarium show explores weather in our solar system, which is gonna be really cool.”

The 305 is always in mind when picking topics for the special evening.

Dr. Analisa Duran: “Here in Miami, we experience sea-level rise. We experience the impact of climate change. We experience hurricanes, and so we thought what a great way to talk about that.”

And the cocktail-sipping big kids just eat it all up.

Dr. Analisa Duran: “Adults have had so much fun with their date night or with their friends just exploring the museum, investigating, discovering, being kids, really having fun.”

Tickets start at $30, and doors open at 7 p.m.

FOR MORE INFO:

nightLAB

Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science

1101 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL 33132

Website

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