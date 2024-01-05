Dan Levy is making his directorial debut in a comedy-drama he also wrote. “Good Grief” tackles the loss of one man’s husband, but the “Schitt’s Creek” star still manages to squeeze in a few laughs because, well, sometimes that is the best medicine.

The new comedy-drama “Good Grief” is riding a tightrope.

Dan Levy: “Of comedy and empathy and sensitivity and emotionality.”

Dan Levy stars, but he also wrote and, for the first time, directed — coming a long way from “Schitt’s Creek.”

Dan Levy (as David Rose): “Now I’m wearing tap shoes.”

Noah Reid (as Patrick Brewer): “They’re called cleats, and I think you look very cute.”

Dan Levy (as David Rose): “That’s a given.”

Well, now he’s tackling something more serious: grief.

Dan Levy: “It takes a lot of work to kind of find those moments when you can find comedy in the strangest, saddest and darkest of places. And drama in the funniest of places.”

In the film, an artist mourns the loss of his famous writer husband.

Dan Levy (as Marc): “Do you think I look older? I feel like i’ve aged a lot.”

Himesh Patel (as Thomas): “No.”

Ruth Negga (as Sophie): “Yes! Your husband just died. You’re allowed. My gosh.”

So, he takes his two best friends on a trip to Paris.

Dan Levy: “There were three very distinct personalities at play here. Some may be louder than others, but they each were equally substantial.”

Ruth Negga plays self-proclaimed “hot mess” Sophie.

Ruth Negga: “I was so attracted to Sophie’s energy and her effervescence. Maybe I’m speaking about me. It’s that sometimes I feel like – she’s felt like she’s the person that’s always a bit too loud or too energetic or too – she’s this or too that, too much.”

And Himesh Patel plays Thomas, Sophie’s ex-boyfriend-turned-best friend.

Himesh Patel: “Just such a beautiful way to examine grief, which is something that we all feel. It was just so unexpected, you know, the directions it went in, in terms of the character dynamics. It felt familiar yet completely original.”

But the trio end up unpacking more than just shirts, socks and shoes.

Dan Levy (as Marc): “Such a meticulous person. He left behind one hell of a mess.”

Himesh Patel (as Thomas): “Do you want to tell him where you ended up last night?”

More like messy secrets, but Dan jokes the quality cast made those these hard truths a little easier to act.

Dan Levy: “It’s amazing what that can do to a performance, if you’re surrounded by extraordinary actors. You don’t have to work quite as hard, because it’s just right there.”

Ruth Negga (as Sophie): “This is us, loving you.”

“Good Grief” is now streaming on Netflix.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.