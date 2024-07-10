Well, some people out there in our nation, think the historic Apollo 11 moon landing was fake and Hollywood thinks that’s a great plot for a movie!

“Fly Me to the Moon”, which stars Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum, explores the conspiracy of how it could have all been staged. The stars were on a mission to tell us all about it.

America’s landing on the moon was a pretty big deal.

Scarlett Johansson (as Kelly Jones): “Places everyone, look sharp.”

“Fly Me To The Moon” pokes at the idea of a plan b.

Woody Harrelson (as Moe Berkus): “Now that we all know the whole world will be watching, we need a backup of the moon landing.”

Scarlett Johansson (as Kelly Jones): “You mean to fake it?”

Channing Tatum (as Cole Davis): “What?”

Scarlett Johansson: We re-create the lunar surface. Hearing the audio of the actual moon landing and then watching the guys do it on, they’re on wires, so you see the gravity and how they’re moving, it was just so surreal. It was so strange and Woody was with me and of course, Woody was like “See I told you it was fake.”

Channing Tatum: “Yeah, he’s a full conspiracy theorist. I just feel betrayed personally. I still feel betrayed to this day.”

Scarlett Johansson plays the marketing genius who re-creates the landing and Channing Tatum is her love interest and one of the NASA engineers.

Channing Tatum: “I don’t think anybody thinks of me and NASA so yeah. But I got to play a really, i think, someone that I probably haven’t really gotten to really do before and I really enjoyed it.

Channing Tatum (as Cole Davis): “Miss, you’re on fire.”

Very original. No, I do not want to stop, drop, and roll with you.”

Channing Tatum (as Cole Davis): “No, your book is on fire.”

Channing Tatum: “This movie is interesting in that way, it’s not just like, you know, it is a comedy. It does have this like light tone to it but it’s about something that’s very serious and a massive moment in the world’s history, not just America’s.”

Channing Tatum (as Cole Davis): “If you fake this mission, everything that we’ve sacrificed will have been for nothing.”

The movie takes off into theaters on Friday.

