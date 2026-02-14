Sweet dreams are made of these delicious candies. The Swedish delights are perfect for your Valentine’s!

ABBA and Volvo can have a seat. They were great in their time but the new pride of Sweden is even sweeter. It’s candy, which has been trending all over TikTok, and one shop on Miracle Mile in Coral Gables has a sweet Valentine’s Day deal.

The Swedes can be so sweet.

Johanna Olsson: “People in Sweden love candy and we eat the most candy in the whole world, I’ve heard.”

And now at Scandy Candy on Miracle Mile in Coral Gables…

Alex: “Gummy candy is my weakness in life, like it is my favorite thing on planet earth.”

You can sweeten up your sweetheart for Valentine’s Day.

Johanna Olsson: “We have these really cute, premade gift boxes or you can build your own gift box so you can choose from any flavor that you want. And then we have our Valentine’s section with only red and pink candy.”

Sounds like heaven.

Alex: “Your name is Bliss, are we in bliss right now here at Scandy Candy?”

Bliss: “One-hundred percent. I’m super excited about this. I’ve seen it all over TikTok.”

Johanna Olsson: “The whole trend on social media about Swedish candy just blew up.”

Alex: “Are you like a candy fiend like I am?”

Bliss: “I love gummy candy.”

Alex: “Me too!”

Alex: “What drew your eye first?”

Bliss: “The Bubs.”

Johanna Olsson: “Bubs are gummy candies that started in Sweden a long time ago. They are delicious; they’re all vegan.”

Alex: “These are packed with flavor, it’s almost overwhelming.”

Bliss: “I love the Bubs, especially the cola Bubs.”

Johanna Olsson: “This has great cola flavor.”

Alex: “I’m a Coke Zero fanatic. It looks like the Grindr logo. Does anybody get that joke?”

Bliss: “Much less artificial tasting.”

Alex: “That’s what I’ve heard, that the Swedish candy has more natural ingredients.”

Bliss: “Yes, my mouth is, like, exploding with flavor.”

Alex: “That’s what I wanna hear!”

Bliss: “So good. Ten out of 10.”

Johanna Olsson: “No high fructose corn syrup and the flavors come from fruits.”

Alex: “So you’re healthy is what you’re saying.”

Johanna Olsson: “Healthier, yeah.”

Alex: “I’ll take it.”

Johanna Olsson: “We have different textures. Marshmallow, black licorice, which is not popular here, I’ve noticed, [and] chocolate.”

Scandy Candy, sweet deals for your sweetie.

Stop in for all of your Valentine’s Day needs this week.

