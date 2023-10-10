If someone is savvy, it means they have common sense and solid judgment.

In other words, they know what’s good.

A new dining destination is letting savvy so-flo foodies slide into a taste treat that’s small, but mighty.

This box of bagged-up, bite-size brilliance comes to you courtesy of Savvy Sliders in Tamarac.

Jonathan Dallo: “Savvy Sliders is the number one growing fast food chain in the u-s right now”

The Michigan-based business is bound to grow even more, now that it’s in the Sunshine State.

Jonathan Dallo: “It’s a big deal because this is the first Savvy Sliders in Florida”

Actually, it’s an even bigger deal because the food rocks.

Jonathan Dallo: “We offer sliders handmade custard shakes handmade tenders cooked to order everything’s fresh.”

Here’s a plan to get the most out of your visit.

Jonathan Dallo: “You could pick two sliders of your choice. So you could get one burger, one chicken sandwich, a nice little variety. And our sliders, two sliders are larger than one burger so you’re gonna get fully satisfied, a lot of flavor.”

When it comes to choices, be prepared to be impressed.

Jonathan Dallo: “So it’s not just burgers and chicken we have a very unique menu”

We’re talking variety with a capital yum here.

There’s the succulent steakhouse ribeye.

You can dive into deliciousness with the English cod.

Or go vegetarian with the spicy falafel.

You’re bound to find something you dig.

Shawna: “Well, I’ve been waiting a long time for this place to open.”

Whether you order a single slider made to your liking or bring home a big bunch of these bad boys, one thing’s for sure.

Chowing down on savvy sliders shows lots of common sense and good judgment.

Shawna: “I got the steakhouse ribeye and a Coke packed with flavor, delicious and I’ll be back.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Savvy Sliders

2400 W Commercial Blvd, Tamarac, FL 33309

(954) 493-0000

savvysliders.com

