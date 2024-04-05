Savor SoFlo is back on the sand this weekend, and judging the culinary competition this year is our very own foodie, who loves to eat and drink, Alex Miranda. But what makes him qualified to be a judge at this savory event? We got down to the bottom of his tasteful résumé to see if he’s the right fit.

The party’s on at Savor SoFlo this weekend. But first, let’s get the pronunciation debate answered.

Tammy Gail: “Depends on who you’re asking. It is ‘SAY-vor’ SoFlo, but we have a lot of clients that call it ‘Sa-BOR,’ and I like that, too. We answer to anything.”

This two-day festival all goes down on the sand behind Margaritaville Resort.

Tammy Gail: “We take up a significant 30,000 square foot right on the beach, with the backdrop of the Atlantic Ocean, and nothing but great food, wine, beer and spirits. One of the fun components of the event is the cooking stage.”

This is where chefs throw down their best dishes to get the Savor crown. Diplomat’s Prime Restaurant in Hollywood is in the mix for the first time.

Jorge Negron: “All the chefs we know around have been talking about it. We’re excited to be a part of it. Showcase what we do here at the Diplomat. We’re going to be serving Creekstone Farm-braised short rib. We braise it for four hours, then it’s served with a celery purée, with potato, just to kinda balance all the flavors.”

Judging this year is…

Tammy Gail: “We’re super excited to have our dear friend Alex Miranda from Deco Drive. We’ve had Lynn there, we’ve had Belkys there. This year is Alex’s chance again. I mean, he didn’t really do a lot of these competitions, but he was so into the food.”

We know Alex loves food, but let’s ask his close friend Ryan.

Ryan: “He’s a really cool guy. He’s funny. I’ve known him for a little over a year now.”

Shireen Sandoval: “He’s going to be judging at Savor SoFlo, at a cooking competition, this weekend.”

Ryan: “It’s a cooking competition? Alex?”

Alex Miranda: “I think I’m becoming very qualified for Savor SoFlo. Right?”

Ryan: “You made mac and cheese. We have to test your ingredient skills.”

Alex Miranda: “Construction paper.”

Ryan: “He made toast once.”

Alex Miranda: “What was wrong with it?”

Ryan: “Everything.”

Alex Miranda: “Is this the ‘Dune’ popcorn bucket? It’s going to be a banana.”

*buzzer sound*

Alex Miranda: “I know what I’m doing. I’ve learned from Gordon Ramsay.”

Chef Gordon Ramsay: “Alex, you [expletive] nightmare.”

Alex Miranda: “Mika Leon.”

Chef Mika Leon: “It’s ready to go.”

Alex Miranda: “Ah, OK.”

Chef Mika Leon: “In the trash.”

Ryan: “And he’s going to judge this?”

Alex Miranda: “I’m going to eat that food, judge those chefs, after the free alcohol that comes with the ticket.”

Alex Miranda: “Is this an old pizza slice? (eating) It’s definitely a pizza.”

Ryan: “Yeah. Is there anyone else that can judge at Deco?”

Alex Miranda: “Somebody’s gotta do it.”

Ryan: “Can we?”

Alex Miranda: “Somebody has to do it.”

Tickets start at $105.

FOR MORE INFO:

Savor SoFlo Food and Wine Festival

911 N. Broadwalk

Hollywood, FL

April 6 and 7

Tickets

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.