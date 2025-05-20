(WSVN) - If you’ve ever needed a vacation from your vacation, or just need a little “me-time” that goes way beyond a bubble bath, we headed to Zenova Spa, where they’ve got snow rooms, saunas and showers that might just judge your shower at home.

Tucked inside the all-new Pier Sixty-Six Resort in Fort Lauderdale is Zenova Spa & Wellness, 13,000 square feet of pure, pastel-colored peace.

Linda Higgs: “Zenova Spa & Wellness is Fort Lauderdale’s newest luxury spa, centered around immersive treatments and hot and cold therapies.”

Zenova is not just any spa. It’s one of the first in the southeast to offer a ceremonial sauna, inspired by European traditions!

Linda Higgs: “We have a sauna-meister that guides you through a meditative ritual and we’ve taken the traditional sauna and we’ve enhanced it with aromatherapy, with snowballs, with sound therapy, meditative music.”

The vision? A high-end healing destination that goes way beyond cucumbers on your eyes.

Linda Higgs: “It’s so unique because, it’s expansive, it’s centered around a Zen state-of-mind, mixed with technology, and we have this amazing signature via aquae, which is a co-ed space with four distinct treatment zones.”

From the second you walk in to your final blissed-out float in the vitality pool, Zenova is a full-body vibe.

Linda Higgs: “As soon as you walk into Zenova, you’ll see this beautiful custom-designed wellness path that takes you on a journey. Our touch of tranquility, it’s a 60 minute self-guided ritual, ideal for jetlag, redeye, as well as sleep deprivation, or anytime the body needs a reduction of stress. This is our glass skin with oxylight, one of our signature high-tech facials.”

And if you think snow in Florida is just a holiday pipe dream, think again.

Linda Higgs: “Our snow room is a chilly wonderland. It runs 14 degrees Fahrenheit, and it’s the only one in this part of the region. It’s a beautiful place to enjoy wellness, especially after a hot steam.”

The sensory shower is like a party for your pores. Lights, scents and the water doing some choreography.

Linda Higgs: “Our sensory shower, is a three-minute cleansing ritual, designed to cleanse the body and to purify the mind. As you enter the journey, you’re going to press a button, and you’ll notice different Chroma therapy, aromatherapy options, as well as contrasting temperatures.”

Zenova Spa & Wellness at Pier Sixty-Six is ready to reset your body and recharge your glam. Because, let’s be honest, sometimes wellness needs a little wow.

Linda Higgs: “With Zenova, exclusive to resort guests and club members, it’s the perfect excuse for a staycation.”

Zenova is open now inside Pier Sixty-Six in Fort Lauderdale!

