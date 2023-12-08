If you loved the Broadway version of “Waitress: The Musical,” you are in for a real treat. Now there’s a limited release film version — and guess what? Sara Bareilles stars in this one, too.

Sara Bareilles is serving up her musical talent in “Waitress: The Musical.”

Joe Tippett (as Earl Hunterson): “Where’s my kiss?”

Sara Bareilles (as Jenna Hunterson): “I’ve got to get back to work.”

Joe Tippett (as Earl Hunterson): “That can wait.”

Charity Dawson (as Becky): “Do that baby a favor and leave his sorry [expletive].”

The film version of the Broadway show tells the story of Jenna, a waitress and expert pie-maker who dreams of a way out of her small town and rocky marriage.

Sara Bareilles (as Jenna Hunterson, singing): “You want to know what’s inside? Simple question, so then what’s the answer?”

Sara Bareilles: “It’s just been an incredible gift, this show and I. I’m so grateful we have this iteration to share.”

Sara Bareilles (as Jenna Hunterson, singing): “In this kitchen baking. What a mess I’m making.”

Dakin Matthews (as Old Joe): “Jenna!”

Sara’s pulling double duty. Not only does she star in “Waitress,” she wrote the music as well.

But the thing she enjoyed most was working with an all-female creative team.

Sara Bareilles: “We happened to all be women working at the top of our field and brought together and created this beautiful show, and so, sharing my excitement for the fact that we have this beautiful film, this perfectly imperfect film, and get to share this show, is just a tremendous gift.”

Sara Bareilles (as Jenna Hunterson, singing): “Sugar, butter, flour.”

“Waitress: The Musical” is in theaters now until Monday.

