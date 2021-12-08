It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and if you’re Santa Claus, it’s also the busiest. Even though Kris Kringle’s got a lot on his plate, he can still do it with style.

Saint Nick is playing dress-up in SoFlo.

You’re probably used to seeing Santa Claus look like this, or maybe like this, and sometimes like this on a Grinchy day.

But I bet you’ve never seen Saint Nick trade his classic red suit for something a little more suave and a lot sexier.

Merry Christmas, indeed!

Santa’s getting a modern makeover at Neiman Marcus Bal Harbour.

Steven Kravit, Neiman Marcus Bal Harbour: “In all 37 of our stores, we have different versions of Santa, and so some stores have a traditional Santa. Here we decided to do a stylish Santa.”

Santa’s serving up more than just looks. He’s rocking outfits you can buy and turn into the perfect present.

Steven Kravit: “We thought it would be so cool for him to represent occasion dressing, and every single piece that he’s wearing is selected from our floor.”

From North Pole chic to midnight magic, this Kris Kringle’s got a look for every occasion … including giving his favorite little helpers a shoutout.

Stylish Santa Claus: “Hey, Deco Drive. I’m stylish Santa.”

Stylish Santa’s not just there to look pretty.

Aside from suggesting outfits you can buy, Santa’s also welcoming customers at Neiman Marcus. He’s working!

Steven Kravit: “He’ll be greeting customers as they walk in, and he’ll be handing out some candy canes to kids.”

When he’s not delivering presents, Santa’s taking pics with customers.

Santa’s working on his selfie game, so he’s taking pictures with everyone regardless of whether you’re on the naughty or nice list.

But if you’ve been extra good this year…

Stylish Santa Claus: “Take a selfie with me and tag Neiman Marcus Bal Harbour for a chance to win a $2,000 shopping spree!”

Now that’s the ultimate Christmas present!

FOR MORE INFO:

Neiman Marcus

Bal Harbour Shops

9700 Collins Ave.

Bal Harbour, FL 33154

305-865-6161

neimanmarcus.com





