It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, and that’s not just a song. There’s lights and decorations everywhere.

It’ll be here before you know it. That’s why one spot in Doral wants to help you get ready to deck the halls.

Santa Claus: “Merry Christmas. Ho, ho, ho!”

Santa Claus is feeling extra jolly tonight, and it’s not just because Christmas is only 11 days away.

He and his pal — OK, maybe more like frenemy — the Grinch are getting ready to deck the halls at Shoma Bazaar’s holiday-themed pop-up this Sunday.

Stephanie Shojaee: “We wanted to bring a little bit of the North Pole down to Doral, and we really took the time to pick the best pop-up vendors to be here to help you find gifts. Santa will be here. The kids can meet him, take pictures with him, tell him what they want for Christmas. And as far as the Grinch, you never really know when he’s gonna pop up next to your table.”

Gotta be careful with the Grinch. He’s sneaky.

Shoma Bazaar will also have a morning yoga class … and because it’s always 5 o’clock somewhere, the bar will have three specialty drinks on hand: the Sour Grinch, coquito and, of course, eggnog.

The festivities start at 10 a.m. on Sunday.

