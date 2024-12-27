Christmas may be over, but Santa and one of his elves have decided to stick around in Miami just a little longer. They’re embarking on a new mission, bringing fun and excitement to the Frost Science Museum.

The festive duo is making a splash. They’ll be diving into the Gulfstream Aquarium, giving visitors a chance to catch them in action.

Analisa Duran: “Our animal care team worked really, really hard to take care of all the amazing animals that we have here, all of the aquariums. And this is a really fun way for them and for us to connect with our visitors, our guests and just have a good time together. You can stand underneath the aquarium, and you can watch them dive, and you can take pictures with them, you can wave at them, you can play rock, paper, scissors with them. It’s a good time.”

You can catch Santa and the elf divers this weekend from 1 p.m. till 1:30 p.m. and next week for their final dive at the same time.

FOR MORE INFO:

Frost Science Museum

Santa and Elf Aquarium Dives

1101 Biscayne Blvd.

Miami, FL 33132

frostscience.org/holiday-happenings-2024

