For years, Samuel L. Jackson has kicked some serious butt on screen.

And now we get to watch him do it all over again in Disney’s new mini-series “Secret Invasion.”

In the series, Jackson’s fan-favorite Marvel character, Nick Fury is back and he is ready for action!

Don Cheadle as Rhodey: “What the hell is happening out there Fury?”

Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury: “An invasion is here Rhodey.”

Don Cheadle as Rhodey: “And you know what invasions lead to right? They lead to war.”

Samuel L. Jackson is gearing up for war in the Disney Plus new mini-series “Secret Invasion”

Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury: “This war is one I have to fight, alone!”

Sam is starring as his long-running Marvel character, “Nick Fury,” Fury’s out to stop a rebel group of shapeshifters, called Skrulls, from taking over Earth.

Samuel L. Jackson: “He’s an old Nick Fury, trying to hold on to the qualities of a younger Nick Fury and everyone telling him, you don’t have it anymore and him having to reinvent himself because he was gone. He has to admit that whatever happened in the blip affected him in a very, you know, profound way and now, he’s come back to try and fix a problem that’s part of his doing.”

Along for the ride is Sam’s “Captain Marvel” co-star, Ben Mendelsohn, who reprises his role as Talos.

Ben Mendelsohn as Talos: “Fury, we have to be very careful now”

Ben Mendelsohn: “He’s under immense pressure and the question is! Well, there’s a lot of questions, but, is he the one that’s not doing the work right? or is someone else not pulling their weight or is there something else going on?”

Together, the pair will race against time to save planet Earth sounds like fun!

Olivia Colman as Special Agent Sonya Falsworth: “Very few of us knows about the wars fought in the shadows, that have raged on this planet.”

The series also features some newcomers to the marvel universe.

Oscar winner Olivia Colman, “Game of Thrones” star Emilia Clarke and Kingsley Ben-Adir will all make their Marvel debut.

Kingsley Ben-Adir: “You want to try different things. It felt like a challenge.”

Emilia Clarke: “All of the fans that I’ve had an interaction with have all been wonderful.”

Olivia Colman: “I’m so excited to be part of this because I’m, I’m a fan.”

“Secret Invasion” premieres June 21 only on Disney Plus.

Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury: “One last fight”

