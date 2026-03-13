Las Vegas tends to bring out the gambler in everyone. There is one sure thing going down in Sin City. A pair of rock and roll hall of famers are bringing their heavy metal thunder to the strip.

Sammy Hagar and Michael Anthony are getting ready to stomp the Vegas strip with their “best of all worlds” residency.

Sammy Hagar: “Man, we’re just getting fired up, we’re about to start rehearsals, we’ve got a 40-song master set list that we’re gonna cherry-pick 20 songs per night and put different sets together.”

The band will take the stage at the Park MGM.

Michael Anthony: “March 11th actually is the first show in Las Vegas, two weeks there, and then we’ll be coming back again in September.”

The former Van Halen bandmates will serve up plenty of tunes from the legendary group.

Sammy’s certain that fans will feel the love and work they’ve put into the material.

Sammy Hagar: “This band, this incarnation, plays these songs as good as they’ve ever been played. Now, that’s not saying this band is as good as Van Halen. No band was as good as Van Halen.”

You’ve got Sammy fronting the group and Michael on bass. Drummer extraordinaire Kenny Aronoff drives the sound, then there’s Joe Satriani.

The lead guitarist is much more than an Eddie Van Halen clone.

Sammy Hagar: “He’s playing his stuff, just not exactly, but exact enough, to where it’s an honor, then he puts some more soul of his own soul into it.”

Of course, Sammy’s got some of his own songs that have made the cut.

If you make it to Vegas, be warned. You’re gonna rock the night away.

Michael Anthony: “rolling into that town you know the party’s getting ready to start.”

Sammy Hagar: “Yeah, it’s no lack of party that’s for sure.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Sammy Hagar: The Best of all Worlds Las Vegas Residency

Park MGM Las Vegas

3770 South Las Vegas Boulevard in Paradise, Nevada

Tickets



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