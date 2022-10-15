It sounds “scoopid,” but I didn’t know ice cream could be scary. It can, and never more than now. One South Florida shop is serving new flavors that could give you chills, so let’s take a look at what you can lick.

That’s a sound you can hear with your mouth. It’s ice cream being made at Salt & Straw.

For Halloween, the Wynwood shop has created five special flavors that are scary good.

Frank Lara: “For Halloween, we do a lot of exciting things. We always like to think of new ingredients and what can be, you know, edible.”

That’s the thought process behind Don Bugito’s Creepy Crawly Critters. It’s a tasty treat packed with insects!

Before you bug out, here’s what happens to the creepy crawlers after they’re cooked.

Frank Lara: “We dip ’em in chocolate, we candy them in coconut, and then we drop ’em in a matcha with a splash of orange juice.”

There’s a definite upside to enjoying a cup of Don Bugito’s.

Frank Lara: “You get protein.”

Juan Duran: “I tried it, I actually really loved it. I loved the matcha and what I thought was chocolate, I found out was actually bugs.”

The super gooey Black Cat Licorice and Lavender is a frozen fright delight with licorice-flavored caramel dripping over lavender ice cream.

Spicy fruits and coconut cream make up the all-vegan Double Bubble Toil and Trouble, and what would Halloween be without Jack-o’-Lantern Pumpkin Bread?”

Frank Lara: “This is probably the most unique ice cream you’re probably ever going to taste.”

That also includes The Great Candycopia, a true tribute to Halloween.

Frank Lara: “The story behind that one is, like, if you just had your Halloween bucket full of chocolate, what would that taste like in ice cream?

Ali Hudson: “Honestly, it’s exactly what I want for the month of October. It’s a candy lover’s dream.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Salt & Straw

246 NW 25th St.

Miami, FL 33127

786-633-0157

saltandstraw.com/pages/wynwood-miami

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.