The Miami Beach Bandshell is celebrating Memorial Day weekend with a taste of Carnaval.

Miamibloco will be taking the stage Saturday night with an 80-piece percussion orchestra.

The fusion of samba music and sounds from over 20 musical guests will be moving bodies in the 305.

This fifth annual event promises to keep the Afro-Brazilian heartbeat alive.

Cuci Amador, board member for Miamibloco: “It’s the kind of music that gets you off your feet and surges you with energy. Like, you cannot hear this music and not dance.”

Gilmar Gomes: “The song that I’m going to be performing, it’s called ‘Magalenha.’ Most of you maybe know this song.”

Saideira Social starts at 7 p.m. on Saturday.

FOR MORE INFO:

Miamibloco Saideira Social

Saturday, May 24, 7 p.m.

Miami Beach Bandshell

7275 Collins Avenue

Miami Beach, FL 33141

To buy tickets, click here

