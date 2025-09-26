The Wharf is ending the week screaming “yeehaw” with “Saddle Up Sundays.” Bull riders are going horn-to-horn to be the next rodeo champ. But we’re not in Spain, so it’s not a real bull although it does look like a buckin’ good time!

Giddy-up! The Wharf Fort Lauderdale is bringing some country by the river.

Emi Guerra: “The bull got really popular and we decided to make a showdown for it, which is a competition, a bull riding competition. Two years ago, country music was on the rise. So we began a special promotion on Sundays called ‘Saddle Up Sundays’ and it’s been a hit.”

Party people are dusting off their boots and hitting the dance floor.

Emi Guerra: “We have line dancing, we have different country activations. We have ranch water pitchers on special. It’s really a vibe. But the main attraction, aside from the line dancing, which is fantastic, is the mechanical bull.”

Hanging on for dear life on this not-so-gentle creature is key.

Emi Guerra: “If you have a good grip and a little bit of courage and you want to show off to your friends and you know how to move. It’s a great way to show your balance off.”

Weekly winners are invited back for the big Sunday showdown.

Emi Guerra: “There’s another couple of weeks of being able to come in on Sunday, enter it. It’s fun for kids during the day, it’s great for adults at night.

Any tips to win?

Emi Guerra: “Obviously hug the bull with your legs, if you can. Have a great center body, bend at the hips. If you can do all these things, you have a fighting chance. A thousand percent eventually you’re falling off.”

Grip it and rip it for the grand prize.

Emi Guerra: “If you happen to win, you get $1,000. You get bragging rights. I think it definitely helps if you bring your friends and there’s a nice crowd cheering for you. I think there’s extra points for that for sure.”

FOR MORE INFORMATION

The Wharf Fort Lauderdale

20 W Las Olas Blvd.

Fort Lauderdale, Fl 33301

Website

