If you’re ready for a movie that’s out of this world. “Project Hail Mary” takes you straight into space, with the future of humanity on the line, and let’s say failure isn’t an option.

The movie hits theaters on Friday, and we’re catching up with the cast!

A best-selling sci-fi story is now lifting off on the big screen.

Sandra Hüller stars alongside Ryan Gosling, who plays a science teacher sent into space on a mission to save Earth from extinction.

Ryan Gosling: “It felt like it had all of the makings to be one of those core memory movies that we grew up with, one of those sort of films that you remember where you were when you saw it.”

Sandra hüller: “It is so full of surprises and twists and humanity, and we can learn so many things, and it has so many wonderful characters.”

The film, based on Andy Weir’s novel “The Martian”, turns into sky-high or rather, space-high stakes…

Screenwriter Drew Goddard had a say.

Drew Goddard: “This book is just much more ambitious and difficult, both in terms of its spectacle, but also in terms of its internal characterization and emotional arcs. It’s just a much more complicated story.”

And this isn’t a solo mission; an unexpected alien friend turns this space race into a cosmic team-up.

Ryan Gosling: “It felt like an impossible mission to make this movie, because it’s so complicated, it’s so ambitious. You go to another galaxy, you make best friends with an alien, and you save the world, and that’s not bad for a Friday night, but that’s a tall order.”

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