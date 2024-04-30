Shireen and I have it really easy. We get to sit here on the deco set. It’s our stunt doubles, who are out doing the dangerous work for us like falling off buildings and putting on our six-inch heels, as many of our stories require.

Now, Ryan Gosling’s new movie “The Fall Guy” shows you the often dangerous world of entertainment journalism or something like that. Who cares? It’s Ryan Gosling!

Action!

Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt are the stars of the new romantic action comedy The Fall Guy.

Emily Blunt (as Jody Moreno): “I’m the director. You’re the stunt guy. We need to keep this super profesh.”

Ryan Gosling (as Colt Seavers): “Profesh is my middle name.”

Emily Blunt (as Jody Moreno): “You said your middle name was dangerous”

The movie follows Gosling’s character Colt Seavers, a former stuntman who re-enters the business to win back his lady love.

Ryan Gosling (as Colt Seavers): “You know, after this movie, if I don’t go to prison, and if you’re not busy, maybe we can go to a beach somewhere you know a couple of swimming costumes.”

But things soon take a turn for the worst

Hannah Waddingham (as Gail Meyer): “Dead body on ice?”

Ryan Gosling (as Colt Seavers): “He was so dead Gail. He was super dead!”

The flick is a remake of the 1980s show with the same name. But Ryan says it’s also an homage to the real fall guys.

Ryan Gosling: “You know the stunt community are the unsung heroes of our business and they’ve just been taking all the hits since film began.”

Emily Blunt: “Making all of us look so cool.”

Ryan Gosling: “And getting none of the credit so it’s fun to sort of turn the camera around.”

Much like the movie, Emily says life on set was full of laughs.

Emily Blunt: “We laughed so much! I feel like there was a whole other movie of us messing up takes from laughing so hard so you could have cut an entire other sequence.”

Winston Duke plays Ryan Gosling’s bestie in the film, a role he says was a piece of cake.

Winston Duke: “I am the ride or die. I’m the best friend! Jumping into that role, it was easy for me because I’m such a big fan of Ryan Gosling and then seeing him on set, the first day I looked at him and was like ‘You know you’re really good-looking’ and he was like ‘Get out of here! Shut up.’

For actress Stephanie Hsu, joining this all-star cast was a no-brainer.

Stephanie Hsu: “I mean, I don’t know. I think if anybody calls and is like ‘David Leitch, Ryan Gosling, Emily Blunt’ you’re like ‘Sure, yeah OK. I will go anywhere to do this.'”

“The Fall Guy” gives viewers a behind-the-scenes look at what set life is like, but how accurate is it?

Stephanie Hsu: “It’s pretty accurate.”

Winston Duke: “I think it’s pretty accurate.”

Emily Blunt: “It’s a love letter to stunt performers, it’s a love letter to crews. It’s a love letter to, kind of, what makes the sausage? Is that the expression?”

Ryan Gosling: “I don’t know if that’s the expression. I don’t think it is actually.”

