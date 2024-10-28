Country music is buzzing these days. From “Old Town Road” by Lil Nas x to Beyonce’s “Cowboy Carter,” the style’s picking up energy from unexpected places. Deco hung out with an artist who’s putting his own unique stamp on the genre and he’s bringing it to Miami.

Rvshvd isn’t your typical country artist. We can thank his father for showing him the light.

Rvshvd: “One day it was like around 2018, 2019 I was home, and I was like ‘You know I never tried to write a country song,’ and for the longest my daddy he had been trying to get me to do it he tried to get me to listen to it I didn’t like it at first.”

Pops’ persistence paid off and changed the game for his son.

Rvshvd: “I decided to write a country song. I wrote it and sent it to a couple of friends, and they were like, ‘Nah, bro, this sounds good.'”

That little bit of encouragement was all Rvshvd needed.

Rvshvd: “I went in and I made a whole EP, and I don’t know, it just came to me, like it felt right.”

It sounds right, too. He’s brought a new feel to the country. Rvshvd’s musical move has been a natural one.

Rvshvd: “I honestly wasn’t planning to, like, you know, go in and mix genres; it was just when the instrumental comes on, that’s what I hear.”

The feedback on his sound has been overwhelmingly positive.

Rvshvd: “People that have come up to me and told me like I didn’t like country music until I started listening to what you make, and that always feels good.”

Rvshvd’s hoping to turn more people on to his sound when he plays Miami’s Country Bay Music Festival next month. He’s hungry to make his first-ever visit to So-Flo.

Rvshvd: “I’m always excited to go to new places. The first thing I look for when I get to a local place is the food.”

We couldn’t end our interview without asking him why he spells Rvshvd, R.V.S.H.V.D.

Rvshvd: “I was putting my stuff on SoundCloud. I was just going to do Rvshvd with the a’s, but it was already taken, and then my wife was like, ‘Why don’t you flip the a’s and the v’s?’ and I’m like ‘That’s cool.’ I wanted to do Rvshvd and make the “S” a dollar sign, but she said ‘Don’t do that.'”

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.