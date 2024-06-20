Variety is the spice of life, and that’s why we’re flipping things from comedy to horror. Dun-dun-dun! And not just any kind of horror — the demonic kind. Grab some sage and cleanse your crystals, because Deco’s getting spooky with the cast of “The Exorcism.”

Russell Crowe (as Anthony Miller): “Forgive me, father, for I have sinned. It’s a job, coming to me off the back of somebody else’s tragedy.”

Russell Crowe is playing two very different types of “fathers” in the new supernatural horror film “The Exorcism.”

Ryan Simpkins (as Lee Miller): “Wow.”

Russell Crowe (as Anthony Miller): “Not bad, huh?”

On the one hand, he’s portraying an actor who plays a priest in a movie. Talk about meta.

But he’s also a dad to Ryan Simpkins’ character, Lee.

Ryan Simpkins: “We’ve known each other for a long time, so we’re really comfortable with each other. We weren’t afraid to collaborate and be honest with each other.”

Russell and Ryan have been buds for years, but have never worked on a film together before now … and that’s not all they have in common.

Ryan Simpkins: “We’re also both Aries, so, like, we’re also both very headstrong and very passionate, which I think comes across because both those characters sort of spark a passion with each other.”

Ryan Simpkins (as Lee Miller): “He’s off his meds. He’s erratic. Father, what do I do?”

Speaking of father figures, David Hyde Pierce plays an actual priest in the film. He tells Deco his favorite part was getting the prosthetics they used to make him look older.

David Hyde Pierce: “The chance to get to do this with real professionals, and get to see how they did it and how they aged and put the stuff on and stretched it and everything, that was exciting for me.”

He even told us he used to practice doing horror makeup on himself as a kid.

David Hyde Pierce: “I would, like, order makeup stuff from New York City and become a wolf man, and all the nose putty and all that.”

Ryan Simpkins (as Lee Miller): “So what’s with the sage?”

Chloe Bailey (as Blake Holloway): “Have you forgotten what kind of movie we’re making?”

Horror films may be fun to watch, but when you’re making them, you can’t be too careful about bad juju. Ryan’s got that covered, though.

Ryan Simpkins: “I wouldn’t call myself superstitious, but I totally believe in, like, all that stuff. I really like crystals, just in general, even if it’s just the idea of them, I think that’s an energy you’re putting out into the world that hopefully comes back, you know what I mean?”

David Hyde Pierce (as Father Conor): “When it happens, run.”

“The Exorcism” takes possession of theaters starting Friday.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.