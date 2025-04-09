(WSVN) - British comedian Russell Brand will be a guest speaker at a Florida school, despite accusations against him of sexually assaulting four women.

Brand will speak at Sarasota’s New College of Florida on Saturday.

The sold-out event will center around free speech, censorship and cultural power.

The college says his appearance will go on as planned because of his right to free speech.

The gig was booked before allegations of rape and sexual assault were filed against him in the United Kingdom on Friday.

The comedian-turned-political-pundit denies all allegations.

