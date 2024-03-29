Rudy Mancuso is taking his YouTube talents to the big screen in the new movie “Música.” His real-life girlfriend, Camila Mendes, from the 305, stars in the film, too. The duo came to SoFlo on Thursday to tell Deco how they brought the unique story to life.

Francesca Reale (as Haley): “I also think that maybe there’s a world where you can put all this creativity towards a stable job, or something more consistent with actual money.”

Rudy Mancuso (as Rudy): “I’m sorry. What?”

Internet personality Rudy Mancuso wrote, directed and stars in his new film, “Música.”

Rudy Mancuso (as Rudy): “Mom?”

Maria Mancuso (as Maria): “What?”

Rudy Mancuso: “It was a dream come true. It was, for me, the only way to tell this story. It’s a really personal story, and I knew I had to wear all the hats if I wanted to tell it authentically.”

He plays a somewhat fictional version of himself in the semi-autobiographical movie.

Rudy Mancuso: “I’ve been very vocal about how autobiographical it is, so coming to terms with that, and also getting to a point where I was able to portray the story very honestly. I mean, we’re following a character who makes a lot of poor decisions.”

Rudy has synesthesia, a phenomenon that causes sensory crossovers. For the musician, it means hearing everyday sounds and turning them into beats.

Rudy Mancuso (as Rudy): “For as long as I can remember, everyday regular sounds, I turn into rhythm.”

Rudy Mancuso: “The best way into the synesthesia perspective was not using a drum or a piano or a guitar necessarily, but spoons, forks and brooms and cars.”

Miami’s own Camila Mendes plays Rudy’s love interest, Isabella. But she didn’t do any research for the role, because they’re dating in real life.

Rudy Mancuso (as Rudy): “I’m Rudy.”

Camila Mendes (as Isabella): “Isabella.”

Rudy Mancuso (as Rudy): “Isabella, prazer.”

Camila Mendes: (as Isabella): “Prazer.”

Camila Mendes: “I love that Isabella is very in the moment, very grounded, and I feel like she’s a very positive person. She brings a lot of light into Rudy’s life. I like that she really feels like the first person to see him and really accept him for who he is.”

The couple, who are both Brazilian Americans, had a blast speaking Portuguese on screen.

Camila Mendes: “I’ve never been able to speak Portuguese in a movie before, and you haven’t, either, I’m assuming?

Rudy Mancuso: “Yeah, it’s not an opportunity that arises very often.”

Camila Mendes: “Yeah.”

Rudy Mancuso (as Rudy): “Just give me a second. I’m sorry. Let me just talk.”

The film starts streaming on Prime Video on Thursday.

