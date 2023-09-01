You’re not in it alone. That’s the point at Row House.

Instead of suffering in your own personal hell, you’re going to be united with other like-minded rowers, because here, you’re all in the same boat..

Forget rowing your boat. Row House is ready to rock your boat.

Georgia Kyroglou: “Rowing is one of the best workouts that you can do. It’s super efficient, and it works your entire body. Some of the benefits are great posture, lower body strength, upper body strength, core work, and it’s all low-impact, so it’s safe on your body.”

At this rowing-based fitness studio, you’re not alone on a machine. You’re part of a crew.

Georgia Kyroglou: “We are one crew here, and we are very similar to rowing on the water. There’s a place for everybody in the boat. There’s somebody who’s going to call the shots at the front, and that’s your coach; that’s like your coxswain. Then there’s other people on the boat who are just along for the ride, and then there’s other people who are pushing that boat forward.”

And the role you take depends on the class or how hard you want to hit the rower.

Georgia Kyroglou: “We have classes that range from full row, where you’re on the machine almost 95% of the time, to an intervals class where you’re on and off the machine multiple times. We have a restore class, which is a great active recovery class for those days you don’t feel like working out, but you know you need to.”

Think of each class as more like party than a regular workout session.

Georgia Kyroglou: “We use lights and the music to really motivate you. So, as the lights go down, the music goes up, and the energy goes up, and your rowing, stroke and cadence goes up.”

You might not be on the high seas, but trust us, you’re definitely going far.

Georgia Kyroglou: “We measure your meters in 500 meters, how long does it take you to get across that 500-meter water. Typically people will row about 5,000 meters.”

The studio even celebrates the big milestones, like hitting 50,000 to 100,000 meters.

Georgia Kyroglou: “We have our paddles that are label with our milestones, we take them out, we shout you out during class. The group will take a whole big picture with you — sometimes with just your coach, sometimes with fellow rowers.”

Coach: “Right now, right here. Miss Teana just made her 50K! Woo! That’s right!”

Teana McDonald: “What happens when you come here is, you start to sit next to people, you see them, you cheer each other on, so the fact that I got to celebrate my 50K with all the people that I already know is amazing.”

Oh, and leave the floaties at home. Just be sure to bring comfy clothes and shoes, because you’re going to break a sweat.

Georgia Kyroglou: “The great thing about rowing is that it’s low-impact, so it’s gentle on your joints, but it’s still high-intensity. You’re still getting that endorphin rush that you would get from any other high-intensity workout, and then, with the lights and the music, we really create an atmosphere that takes you away, and you get to get lost in your exercise.”

