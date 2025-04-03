Lights, camera, cocktails! I mean action … or do I?

Rooftop Cinema Club in South Beach is rolling out a blockbuster happy hour, with cocktails, skyline views, and games. Spoiler alert: It might be your new favorite after-work spot.

Sunset, city views and a cocktail in hand? Sounds like a scene worth watching.

Miami Beach’s Rooftop Cinema Club is creating quite the buzz … but this time, it’s not about what’s on screen.

Adam Beatty: “Rooftop Cinema is activating our new happy hour in our lounge for the rooftop. It’s a little different, it’s casual. You can come after work and unwind.”

Kaela Bertolino: “The happy hour activation itself really couldn’t have come at a better time. My friends are always looking for the next hotspot to try.”

And what’s a happy hour without cocktails? (A lot less happy, probably.) Good thing that for just $10, you can sip on specialty drinks straight out of a Hollywood script.

Adam Beatty: “Some of our cocktails are named after some of our favorite movies here at the cinema. The Great Gatsby, which is just an espresso martini, and then we also have the Cast Away, which is coconut rum, orange juice, pineapple juice and grenadine, garnished with a cherry.”

You didn’t think we’d skimp out on the food, did you?

Adam Beatty: “If you want to join us for some food, we have pizza, burgers, and tacos and other lite bites.”

The vibes don’t stop at food and drinkies. The rooftop is helping guests show their competitive sides with fun games.

Adam Beatty: “Some of the games we have is cornhole, we have trivia, we have Connect Four.”

Oh, yeah, and we can’t forget: Your happy hour also comes with a side of live music.

Adam Beatty: “We have a rotating selection of DJs, live singers, live bands every week.”

So, food and drinks? Check. Live entertainment? Check, check. Now all you need to know is when it’s going down.

Adam Beatty: “Happy hour is Monday through Friday, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.”

Kaela Bertolino: “This place has good drinks, great food, and the ambiance is a 10 out of 10.”

Adam Beatty: “We are in a prime location on South Beach, and if you want to enjoy something different, head over to our rooftop and enjoy approachable drinks, games and the best views in the city.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Rooftop Cinema Club South Beach

1212 Lincoln Road, 6th Level

Miami Beach, FL 33139

rooftopcinemaclub.com/miami/venue

