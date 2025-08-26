With the scorching hot temperatures outside, winter kind of feels far away. But for the folks at the Seminole Hard Rock Winterfest Boat Parade, it’s just around the corner as they are now ready to announce this year’s celebrity grand marshals! Deco’s Alex Miranda knows a thing or two about grand marshaling.

I’ve done it once or twice. By the way, I am not the grand marshal, in case you were thinking that with that lead in. Hey, girls, you look so beautiful tonight and so colorful. It reminds me today of pop artist Romero Britto, who is one of the grand marshals, but who’s sharing this duty? Watch right now to find out for the very first time.

Your co-grand marshal for the Seminole Hard Rock Winterfest Boat Parade 2025 is.

Romero Britto: “It’s me.”

Pop art king Romero Britto, the most licensed artist in history.

Lisa Scott-Founds: “Having someone of Romero’s magnitude out there waving to a million people, really celebrating the holidays, it’s just beyond exciting.

Alex Miranda: “But if you are co, that implies that there is a second grand marshal. So we’re dropping the breaking news right now. Montell Jordan, the R&B singer, is going to be right by your side.”

Montell Jordan (singing): “This is how we do it. It’s Friday night.”

Romero Britto (singing): “That’s how we do it.”

Alex Miranda: “It’s Friday night and I feel all right.”

Lisa Scott-Founds: “This is how we do it. Do it… I don’t know the words.”

Alex Miranda: “The party’s here on the west side.”

Montell Jordan (singing): “So I reach for my 40 and I turn it up. Designated driver, take the keys to my truck.”

Romero Britto: “Fantastic. I mean, I can’t wait for us to host this together.”

Winterfest will festively float from Fort Lauderdale to Pompano Beach, Dec. 13.

Lisa Scott-Founds: “Romero is helping us design, not only the poster…”

Romero Britto: “Now I’m going to be working on this beautiful piece of art in here. I’m going to add sparkle.”

Alex Miranda: “And now it’s $1 million.”

Romero Britto: “A million? More!”

Alex Miranda: “You didn’t miss a beat. I mean, this is Winterfest in one picture.”

Romero Britto: “I know. I can’t wait. Let’s go.”

Lisa Scott-Founds: “The grand marshal show boat will actually reflect Romero’s artwork.”

Alex Miranda: “What kind of boat are you going to be on at the Seminole Hard Rock Winterfest Boat Parade?”

Romero Britto: “It’s going to be a big one. Beautiful boat.”

Lisa Scott-Founds: “The parade itself really does impact a variety of charities, plus there are parties along the shore for that 12 miles.”

But Britto is always busy. Dropping the “Britto Doc” about his career and underdog story on Prime Video and iTunes, Aug. 26.

Alex Miranda: “This palace is the culmination of your whole life story, which starts off in Brazil, which becomes the American dream. But not everything was beautiful in between.”

Romero Britto: “The first time that I saw a piece of the documentary, I was crying so much. I cried so many times talking about my childhood with a very complex family setup, and that was very tough for me. But when I go to my studio and I start painting, it’s like, ‘oh, it’s so great.'”

Alex Miranda: “When you see somebody, how do you read what’s going to end up on the canvas?”

Romero Britto: “As I make the color selection, things start happening. It’s not like one moment, and it’s like a picture in your head, and it’s going to be just like that.”

Alex Miranda: “So if it were me, for example, what colors, what shapes would you should be?”

Romero Britto: “That would be a beautiful portrait. It would be very easy to do it. The nicer the person, the more good-looking the person is. So much easier.”

And Britto is no stranger to Winterfest. Just last year, he kindly wrapped a boat with his artwork for the nonprofit, “Shake A Leg Miami.”

The Seminole Winterfest Boat Parade runs Saturday, Dec. 13.

