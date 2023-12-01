Get ready for a thrilling journey into the unknown. In the upcoming sci-fi film “The Shift,” a love story takes an unexpected turn — to the multiverse. Deco’s Alex Miranda is here on Earth, we think, with more.

This movie has it all. It is a dystopian drama and sci-fi thriller in which one man is faced with infinite worlds and impossible choices. Sounds like a Tuesday at Deco Drive.

Elizabeth Rabish (as Molly): “Six dates, and we are really a part of each other’s lives. It’s a real thing now. Now there’s the bad thing that happens.”

Kristoffer Polaha (as Kevin Garner): “Wait, hold on, hold on. What bad thing?”

Tragedy is lurking just around the corner in the new sci-fi thriller “The Shift.” The film follows Kevin, played by actor Kristoffer Polaha, as he embarks on a new love journey.

Elizabeth Rabish (as Molly): “So the idea is what? We have some fun and maybe we kiss?”

But things will soon take a turn for the worst when Kevin has a tense encounter with a mysterious stranger: Neal McDonough’s character, The Benefactor, aka Lucifer.

Neal McDonough (as The Benefactor): “Nice to finally meet you, Kevin. I’m The Benefactor.”

Neal McDonough: “When they originally brought the script to me, and they said, ‘Well, we want you to play Lucifer,’ I said, ‘No, I can’t.’ I’ve played some dark ones, you know, from ‘Yellowstone’ to ‘Justified’ to ‘Walking Tall,’ you know, all these things, but this just seemed a little too dark to me.”

Luckily, all it took was some convincing from Neal’s wife for him to come around.

In the film, Lucifer uses his otherworldly powers to shift Kevin into an alternate universe. Once there, Kevin must fight to get back to the woman he loves.

Kristoffer Polaha (as Kevin Garner): “Where did everybody go?”

Neal McDonough (as The Benefactor): “They didn’t go anywhere; you did.”

Though the film may seem a bit dark and twisted, the stars say fans will have a different perception once they see it.

Kristoffer Polaha: “It’s a romance set in the multiverse about a man willing to go to the ends of the universe for the love of his life, but it’s also just this beautiful story, beautifully told.”

The unexpected twists and turns will keep you on the edge of your seat.

Kristoffer Polaha: “I think, [for] theater goers — people, fans, the audience — it’s a totally surprising movie. You’ve never seen anything like it.”

And, while shifting people to an alternate universe is cool, we want to know what worldly powers the stars would have if they could choose.

Kristoffer Polaha: “It’s basic for me, man. It’s always flight. I would love to be able to fly.”

Neal McDonough: “Having as much as compassion as possible, because I think we forget that sometimes — especially when you’re stuck in traffic and some bonehead cuts you off, and you get all angry at that person. Really? Maybe that person is having a really bad day.”

Kristoffer Polaha (as Kevin Garner): “There is so much evil and inhumanity in this world, but there is also beauty and hope, and I will find my way back to her.”

You can catch “The Shift” in theaters starting Friday.

