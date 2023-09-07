The Rolling Stones haven’t released an album of original songs since 2005, but the long dry spell is finally over. They’ve got a new album coming out next month. Today, fans got to check out the video for the latest single and we promise you — nobody was angry.

Mick Jagger (in a music video): “Don’t get angry with me.”

Ronnie Wood, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards got together with Jimmy Fallon in London Wednesday morning to livestream a big announcement.

Mick Jagger: “We’re here yeah, but we’re here to present our new single, which is called Angry and the video of it.”

The track sounds like Classic Stones with pounding drums, massive guitar chords, and Mick’s unmistakable vocals.

Mick Jagger (in a music video): “We haven’t made love and I want to know why.”

The song is just a taste of the gem that’s coming our way.

Mick Jagger: “Angry is the first single from our new album called Hackney Diamond which is why we’re in Hackney and which comes out on October 20 so that’s why we’re here.”

About that title. Keith can explain it, sort of.

Keith Richards: “It got called Hackney Diamonds because we — I think we were between we were flinging ideas around for titles and we went from hit and run, smash and grab, and somehow we came out with Hackney Diamonds.”

What exactly is a Hackney Diamond? It’s not as exotic as it sounds.

Mick Jagger: “It’s like when you get your windscreen broken on Saturday night in Hackney and all the bits go on the street. That’s hackney diamonds.”

The stones are notoriously slow starters, but once they get rolling — pun intended — there’s no stopping them.

Ronnie Wood: “We did it pretty quick actually and there were lots of ideas floating about and we gathered them all together just before Christmas last year and made a go of it, didn’t we? We cut them all very quickly.”

“Hackney Diamond” was recorded in Jamaica, New York and L.A. It features two tracks with their late drummer, Charlie Watts. It’s bound to rock, but the band’s famous musical versatility is also on full display.

Mick Jagger: “Keith and I thought the theme of the album should be angry. Then we had a second idea which was not to make it about angry every track but to make them a bit more eclectic and have a few love songs ballads.”

Sydney Sweeney stars in the new music video released Wednesday. You can watch it here. The album “Hackney Diamonds” is set to be released on October 20, 2023.

