We don’t think there could possibly be a louder weekend in Miami than Rolling Loud weekend. Starting Friday, the hottest acts in hip-hop are taking the Hard Rock Stadium stage, including Travis Scott, Future and Playboi Carti.

But before that, Deco’s Alex Miranda met its co-founder at Turnberry Isle Country Club in Aventura to find out how a local golf tournament is giving back.

It’s been 10 years of the world’s latest hip-hop festival, but we all know Rolling Loud’s hometown is right here in the 305. Three days of action at Hard Rock stadium, starting Friday, but Thursday, it was a charity golf tournament kicking things off.”

The last decade really rolled by, wouldn’t you say?

Matt Zingler: “As time goes on, it just becomes normal, but there’s nothing normal about doing what we do. It’s amazing to bring everybody together. The crowds just get bigger and bigger.”

Especially for Rolling Loud, the largest international hip-hop festival, born right here in Miami.

Lil Uzi Vert: “Got a Montana bae. Her dad Billy Ray.”

But before things get very loud for three days this weekend at Hard Rock Stadium…

Alex Miranda: “We are right now at this gorgeous golf course. You all have this amazing event that happens the day before it all kicks off. So, tell me, what are we doing here today?”

Matt Zingler: “Yeah, we’re super excited. Today we’re at Turnberry. We have our annual golf outing.”

It’s the Rolling Loud Invitational, presented by East Side Golf, and benefiting City of Miami Gardens Schools and HBCU golf programs.

Matt Zingler: “A lot of stuff we do now is for youth programs and getting kids into golf and helping them platform themselves and scholarships, so that’s really what this is all about. It’s an excuse to show the kids how good I am.”

Alex Miranda: “It’s exactly that! Hey, look, we’ll take it when we can get it.”

All jokes aside, Matt Zingler, the CEO and co-founder of Rolling Loud, is good!

Matt Zingler [after hitting golf ball]: “Let’s go, baby!”

Also a hole in one? the lineup this year, with rapper Future headlining Friday.

Future (rapping): “Dropped three dollars on a ring, call it Bentley truck.”

Matt Zingler: “Future, always an amazing performer.”

Travis Scott on Saturday.

Travis Scott (rapping): “But alright, tryna vibe. In the night, come alive.”

Matt Zingler: “He has an amazing production that he’s doing for this event, so don’t miss that.”

By the way, he hints to me that, aside from a 10-year documentary, something extra special will be recorded during Travis’ set.

Matt Zingler: “It’s gonna be, listen, we are doing our 10-year…”

Alex Miranda: “Netflix deal!”

Matt Zingler: “But, there might be something bigger in store, so you gotta stay tuned.”

And, Playboi Carti plays on Sunday.

Playboi Carti: “She tryna show me something. I got flow for days.”

But the same night, you’ll also hear country music on the stage, during Shaboozey’s set.

Shaboozey (rapping): “Someone pour me up a double shot of whiskey. They know me and Jack Daniels got a history.”

Matt Zingler: “We just want to join genres, right? I think that, like, over time, you can’t really put anybody in a bucket anymore. And everything is blending, so we’re super excited to have Shaboozey.”

And, if you can make the Rolling Loud shows, they have teamed up with Amazon Music to offer a livestream on Prime Video.

Rolling Loud Miami

Dec. 13-15, 2024

Hard Rock Stadium

rollingloud.frontgatetickets.com

