Roller skating was a hit in the ’80’s, and now it’s making a comeback. If you’re just starting out or haven’t skated in a while, don’t worry; that’s where Roller Skate Vibes come in.

It’s a community of skaters that hosts roller skating meetups and events. They also have skating lessons, if you’re ready to roll with it.

Ready to let the good times roll? And look like one of these dudes out on the rink? Then Roller Skate Vibes has you covered.

Maui Umana: “Roller Skate Vibes is a community that gets together, we host events, we do also beginner classes for everybody that wants to learn how to skate again.”

Anyone 18 and up can learn to skate — no matter how good, or not good, you are.

Maui Umana: “These are people that it’s their first time skating, or people that have skated but have not skated in years “

You’ll start with the basics: how to go forward and how to stop.

Once you got that mastered, you can learn the cool tricks, like…

Maui Umana: “Crossovers, because you can always incorporate that into any kind of song that you’re playing with, and also the C-step. There’s the crab walk, too. It’s very simple.”

Skating isn’t just a fun time. It’s a total workout.

Maui Umana: “It’s a great workout, because it’s a full body workout. It works everything from your arms, from your core muscles to your legs. It keeps your cardio going and helps you with your stamina.”

No need to stress about falling on your butt in public, either, because classes are normally one-on-one.

Maui Umana: “I teach one-on-one because it’s comfortable for the students, because they feel a little hesitant, and they get really nervous in trying to do moves in front of other people.”

Where you want to learn is up to you, as long as you’re ready to roll.

Maui Umana: “Skating lessons is a great way to help you learn new skills; you’re having fun at the same time. It’s a great way to balance out your mind and your body.”

Jefferson Sylla: “It’s just fulfilling, it’s a stress reliever, great exercise. I lost my dad bod; I have a small stomach now. It gets me in shape, and it’s just good for me overall.”

All you need to bring is a good attitude and the essentials.

Maui Umana: “Your roller skates, all your paddings and your water to stay hydrated.”

Roller Skate Vibes will be hosting a Halloween skate party this Saturday at Dezerland Action Park. For more information on the event, or how to sign up for classes, click here.

