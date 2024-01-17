Before the Emmys were handed out, the red carpet was buzzing! From fashion to star reunions to a green goblin?

The looks were revealing, sparkly, and red hot.

Selena Gomez had no problem strutting her sheer Sequin gown. Suki Waterhouse covered her bump with Valentino. But it’s not easy to look this good.

Janelle James: It takes a village to look like this and so yeah everybody comes over, uh the set up, the dress, oh the pictures. It’s a whole day thing.”

And the men also made sure to stand out. Succession star, Kieran Culkin, is all about awards season.

Kieran Culkin: “Between like the awards last weekend and this weekend, which is nice, it’s all condensed into like an eight-day span. You get to do all these things, but in between there’s all this prep.”

“Rupaul’s Drag Race” star Princess Poppy was feeling green and shocked everyone with her goblin attire. But the stars were over the moon happy to reunite with fellow castmates.

Brian Cox: “That’s one of the great pluses of doing this and it’s nice to see everybody.”

Rhea Seehorn: “I’m thrilled to see my cast. It’s awesome to see them. It adds a little extra bitter sweetness to it for it to be the last hoorah with them, but luckily I have all their phone numbers and I can continue to bother them.”

Michael Mando: “We’re in touch all the time and at this point I would consider them great friends both of them.”

