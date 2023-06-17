Love is on the brain for the Roku Channel’s newest reality TV show, “Match Me in Miami.” While the matchmakers and stars of the show try to help Miamians find “the one.”

They also find that drama is never too far behind … so we sat down with Laura Jacobs, a 305 local and boss of the Miami Matchmaking Agency, to get the 411 about the show’s first season.

Devyn Simone: “Miami is a diverse city full of hot, young, successful singles, but dating in Miami is a hot-[expletive] mess.”

You can say that again! And no one knows the dating scene quite like the ladies of “Match Me in Miami.”

Laura Jacobs: “People are tired of the fake profiles, they’re tired of the disappointments. They want a different solution to finding love.”

Local Miami girl and matchmaker extraordinaire Laura Jacobs took on the role of boss and reality TV star while running the Miami Matchmaking Agency.

Laura Jacobs: “It was definitely different. I’ve never done that before, and I think it’s cool that the audience gets to see what matchmakers really do and get a sneak peek into our lives.”

Helping people find love in the 305 is not easy … but Laura had backup, including her business partner, Devyn Simone, to take on the challenge.

Devyn Simone: “We have a diverse group of dating coaches and matchmakers.”

Other than dealing with the goals they set for themselves, they also have to deliver what their clients are looking for in a partner.

Nelly Sudri: “If I had a magic wand, who would you want to appear right in front of you?

Client: “Fifty Cent!”

Laura Jacobs: “I think they need to look at inner qualities, they need to look at, ‘Is this person emotionally available? Are they going to make me feel safe? Are they going to take care of me? Do they have the same values as me?'”

The clients were not safe from filming, especially on those first dates.

Jesyka Dereta: “It’s really awkward to have so many people there while you’re on a first date, and listening to everything you’re saying, and as you’re kind of going through the vetting process on a first date, trying to see if this person is really right for you.”

Elsa Moreck: “What are you looking for right now?”

Client: “Uh, depends on the day.”

The love was hot, but the drama was even hotter.

Taty Cokley: “Her mental health is the top priority for me.”

Nelly Sudri: OK, then why don’t you…”

Taty Cokley: “I’m still speaking!”

Laura Jacobs: “This is supposed to be a matchmaking office, not the WWE.”

