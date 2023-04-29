You might know sports centers, but have you heard of esports centers? It’s a place where you and your gaming buddies can chill out and up your gaming skills. Here’s a guy who knows his way around a joystick: Alex Miranda.

Sarah Silverman (as Glitch, voice): “Looking for something new and different? Then take this track!”

This track less traveled will lead you to ROK Esports Center.

Cody Dierickx: “An esports center is kind of a new thing we’re bringing to life here in Miami, it’s a place where people can come together, and the gaming community can come together, play video games, come to tournaments, come for fun, come for private events, birthday parties, and just enjoy each other in this atmosphere of gaming.”

Each one of their 60 computers has over 50 games each, including…

Cody Dierickx: “We have ‘Apex Legends,’ ‘Valorant,’ ‘League of Legends.’ We have things for the kids like ‘Minecraft,’ ‘Roblox,’ and if there’s anything that we don’t have, you can always download it in our system.”

There’s more to do than play video games all day.

Cody Dierickx: “We also have a bar here, and we have TVs suited all over the place, so people can come here and watch esports as well as normal sports, kind of lounge around, do any work.”

Enjoy snacks while catching the games by the bar, or host a private gaming party with your best buds.

Cody Dierickx: “We have two private rooms with five computers each, in order for teams to boot camp, or private events, or if people just want to come in with five of their friends and have a little private room.”

Feel free to bring your own gear, too.

Cody Dierickx: “We actually have our own mouse, keyboards and headphones, but we always recommend people bring their own if that’s what they want to play on or are most comfortable with. We also have a couple Switches, and a couple consoles, and we also allow people to bring their own consoles,”

They’re even going to host tournaments — some for pros and regular everyday gamers, and for charity.

Cody Dierickx: “We just want to give back to the community. There’s so many different problems and issues in the world, and every month we just want to give back and do an event where we can support each philanthropy.”

If you’re new to the gaming world and trying to figure out the games you like…

Cody Dierickx: “Some people play sports games, some people play mobas, some people like racing games, so we really have everything here. We’re kind of all-encompassing.”

Nicole Martinez: “I love all the game options. They have so many things, so you don’t have to own the games, you can license them out, you can try new games, or play your favorites!”

FOR MORE INFO:

ROK Esports Center

15305 South Dixie Highway

Palmetto Bay, FL 33157

rokesports.com

