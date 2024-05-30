Thanks to cowgirl Beyoncé, a lot of people are dusting off their cowboy hats, belts and boots.

With Swim Week officially here, how about pairing these Western vibes with a bikini? Rodeo Swim is doing just that, with a cowboy-themed runway show on Lincoln Road. We’re excited to give you a peek of the boot-full fun.

Beyoncé (singing): “Throw your keys up (hey), stick around, ’round, ’round, ’round, ’round (stick around).”

Beyoncé’s “Cowboy Carter” look mixed with the 305. Equals: Rodeo Swim!

Ailene Torres: “Beyoncé is definitely the inspiration behind Rodeo Swim. From the moment she said ‘drop the music’ and “Texas Hold Em” hit, it took me back to my college days out in the West.”

Saddle up, because this show doesn’t play around.

Ailene Torres: “We break all of the rules, but in a tasteful and classy way. We are open to the public. We have a 200-foot runway and, of course, we’re bringing that country glam and glitz and twang.”

Hats off to this year’s creatives.

Ailene Torres: “We are always supporting emerging designers, so we have DLOVE and Zadore. And, of course, the Berry Beachy Swimwear line that we’re proud to have with us this year.”

Berry Beachy Swimwear is…

Melanie Gonzalez: “Known for its bold and beautiful colorful designs. We’re going to have some really fun looks. Aside from that, we’re going to bring out our cool brand of Papi Swim. So we’re going to have matching couples swim.”

Howdy, partner! Berry Beachy is the brainchild of South Florida couple Melanie and Rob Gonzalez, and they’re loving the Western era.

Rob Gonzalez: “They’re like mixing different genres and bringing it Miami, so we’re going with the flow. We’re gonna have fun with it. We’re going to have nice country cowboy vibes mixing it in with a little Latin flavor.”

Any more flavors we can expect?

Ailene Torres: “A girl never reveals all of her secrets, but we haveSunday surprises in store, and it’s going to be an exciting evening.”

Rodeo Swim starts at 8 p.m. on Sunday, June 2.

FOR MORE INFO:

Rodeo Swim MSW Fashion Show

Miami Swim Week

1111 Lincoln Road

Miami Beach, FL 33139

Sunday, June 2, 8 p.m.

eventbrite.com/e/rodeo-swim-msw-fashion-show-tickets

