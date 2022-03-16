We told you yesterday about Rod Stewart hitting the road, now the road is hitting back. The rock and roll hall of famer joined a local construction crew to smooth out a problem near his house.

Instead of clutching a microphone, Rod Stewart is gripping a shovel.

Rod Stewart: “I’m repairing the street where I live, because no one can be bothered to do it.”

And instead of lounging at his multi-million dollar mansion in Essex County, England, this weekend he was fixing potholes on the road leading to his house.

Rod Stewart: “The other day there was an ambulance with a busted tire. My Ferrari can’t get through here at all.”

All for the Ferrari. Stewart’s construction work has fans changing the lyrics to his song.



“The first cut is the deepest” has become the first “rut” is the deepest.

Social Media with both praise and mockery. From his shoes, “incorrect footwear” one user pointed out, to his pothole repair technique, “what they’re doing won’t last five minutes.”

People are inviting Stewart to come fix their potholes.

Resident 1: “I think he’s absolutely amazing it’s about time someone did all right. Rod we love ya mate.”

Resident 2: “Yeah he did a really good job.”

Resident 3: “He’s absolutely fantastic.”

Resident 4: “So what’s the world coming to when the local rock star has to fix the roads.”

Rod Stewart: “So me and the boys thought we’d come here and do it ourselves.”

Rod captioned the videos he posted, “filling holes is good for the soul.”

The Essex Highway Department responding to the extra help writing: “While we appreciate Sir Rod’s commitment, we discourage anyone from carrying out work on the roads themselves. Residents are putting themselves and others at risk.”

But fans can only imagine Sir Rod’s reply: “Ain’t nobody gonna stop us now.”

Apparently, some people in England are pushing for Hot Rod to fix other potholes in their towns.

Unfortunately, that’s already Camilla’s job.

