Listen, scripts are not always easy to follow, but the men who can’t be moved are back. Irish rockers The Script dropped their new album, “Satellites,” and lead singer Danny O’Donoghue says the record is a labor of love and honors the life of their late bandmate.

Remember them? The Script is back and wearing their hearts on their sleeves.

Danny O’Donoghue (singing): “If you miss me, like I miss you.”

The Irish rock band just released their new album “Satellites.”

Danny O’Donoghue: “It’s been a labor of love, you know, it’s been really tough work, over the past year and a half.”

It marks their first major project since the passing of their beloved guitarist Mark Sheehan.

Danny O’Donoghue: “We were kind of losing ourselves last year, through grief and through everything else. And, you know, putting something like, can we do an album again or, you know, to put the flag in the sand to say this time next year, wouldn’t it be great if? And so, we gave the date and, yeah, we’ve been working our butts off all year, you know, through the grief and trying to just, you know, make sense of what’s happened.”

Danny O’Donoghue (singing): “You are the thing that I can’t replace.”

Lead singer Danny O’Donoghue says the new songs celebrate the life of their late friend and bandmate.

But before we get all sappy, it also features many upbeat songs, including their single “Both Ways.”

Danny O’Donoghue (singing): “If the feeling goes both ways.”

Danny O’Donoghue: “There’s actually some energy in this. It’s not doom and gloom. It’s not, you know, it’s not – it doesn’t show that we’re about to release an album that’s really sorrowful and full of grief, because in Ireland, we tend to try not grieve the loss of somebody. We try to celebrate the life.”

The band says Mark wouldn’t want them all sitting around moping. so…

Danny O’Donoghue: “That song was the first one that was like, well, it just feels uptempo and almost optimistic, so it was a great first choice for us.”

So, they’re headlining their own shows in between opening up for Pink on her Summer Carnival Tour.

Danny O’Donoghue: “I’ve been a fan of Pink my whole life, and then, when we got, you know, we got the call. ‘Do you guys want to support us?’ I was like, 100%. You know, she’s so much fun. I love her catalog; it’s an amazing set of hits.”

Danny O’Donoghue (singing): “Yeah, the feeling goes both ways.”

The band’s new album, “Satellites,” is available now. For tour details and dates, click here.

