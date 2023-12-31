Forget the “new year, new me” blah, blah, blah. 2024 is all about treating yourself … and what better way to do that than with a little R-and-R?

The Rock Spa at the Hard Rock Hotel has some great ways for you to unwind after all of the holiday stress, and set you off on the right foot for the new year.

Ringing in the new year is easy at Rock Spa & Salon.

The spa, located inside the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, is offering up two new modern services to help guests leave the stress of 2023 behind.

Kadir Marrero: “Nowadays, we use technology for everything, especially to track our activities. The new trend in wellness is to track your recovery and to use technology to help you unwind.”

As you know, we are all about keeping up with the trends. So first up, SmartGoggles.

Kadir Marrero: “By using the SmartGoggles, your deep sleep is going to increase by 7%, and your quality of sleep is going to increase by 23%.”

This treatment is called the Power of Pause, and it goes for about 50 minutes.

But that’s not all. While you are relaxing, and probably fast asleep under those goggles…

Kadir Marrero: “The therapist will be working on your feet, doing pressure points and stretching, which is the perfect combination to relax.”

So soothing … and so is this next service.

Kadir Marrero: “We have the Unplug and Reboot massage treatment. It’s 80 minutes.”

Ahh, nearly an hour and a half of uninterrupted bliss with a massage gun.

Kadir Marrero: “We are combining a deep tissue massage that helps you with your range of motion, your blood supply to the muscles, and any pains and soreness.”

This technology speeds up recovery time, too.

Kadir Marrero: “Two minutes with the Theragun equal 15 minutes with a regular massage.”

You are probably wondering if only guests of the hotel can receive these luxury services.

Kadir Marrero: “Rock Spa & Salon is open for hotel guests, it’s open for locals, it’s open for anyone that wants to come and get away.”

Kecia Crearer: “The treatment that I received today was the Power of Pause and naps, and it was very soothing. Being a mom and after a long day of work, it was a well-deserved treat.”

For the Rock Spa, that means mission accomplished.

Kadir Marrero: “The goal is for you to leave the spa relaxed, reinvigorated and wanting to come back.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Rock Spa & Salon

Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

1 Seminole Way

Hollywood, FL 33314

954-797-5888

seminolehardrockhollywood.com/amenities/rock-spa-and-salon

