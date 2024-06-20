Legendary rockers Styx and Foreigner are touring together again for the first time since 2004. The multiplatinum-selling bands are performing a total of 36 dates this summer, and they’re heading right here to South Florida.

Lawrence Gowan (singing): “Come sail away.”

Rock on. Styx and Foreigner are hitting the stage for their co-headlining tour, Renegades & Juke Box Heroes.

Tommy Shaw: “You better eat your Wheaties if you’re gonna play with Foreigner, because these guys are so – first of all, you got this incredible music, decades of some of the best-written rock music that there ever was.”

Kelly Hansen (singing): “You’re as cold as ice.”

Tommy Shaw: “Kelly Hansen singing the hell out of it and it’s just – it’s something to behold.”

Kelly Hansen: “It’s a definite mutual love fest because, you know, you guys, Styx, are amazingly on all the time every night.”

Lawrence Gowan (singing): “Light it up. Let’s get this show on the road.”

The classic rock icons can’t wait to reconnect with their fans, but say there will be some songs they just can’t sing.

Kelly Hansen: “As as we age, you know, your voice is constantly changing, and as your schedule changes, it affects how you can actually perform every night.”

Kelly Hansen (singing): “Hot blooded!”

This co-headlining tour coincides with Foreigner’s farewell tour, but lead singer Kelly Hansen says the band still plans to drop new tunes.

Kelly Hansen: “There was a lot of Foreigner or material that’s in different states of completion. All, you know, stuff that we’ve written or we started, or that we worked on on the road or at home or in the studio together, and I’m hoping that when we get to the end of this farewell tour, it’ll give us a little bit more time to, kind of, maybe complete some of those things and release those things.”

Tommy Shaw (singing): “The jig is up. The news is out.”

Unlike Foreigner, singer and guitarist Tommy Shaw says Styx won’t stop jamming live anytime soon.

Tommy Shaw: “It’s my life’s work, and I love it, and it gives me a reason to take care of myself.”

Lawrence Gowan (singing): “Let’s light it up, get this show on the road.”

The Renegades & Juke Box Heroes tour wraps in August. But before that, it’s coming to SoFlo!

You can catch Styx and Foreigner in West Palm Beach on July 19.

FOR MORE INFO:

Styx and Foreigner, Renegades & Juke Box Heroes

Friday, July 19, 2024, 6:45 p.m.

iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

601-7 Sansburys Way

West Palm Beach, FL 33411

westpalmbeachamphitheatre.com/events/foreigner-styx-john-waite-19-july-2024/

