Grammy-nominated rock band NEEDTOBREATHE is back with new tunes. They’re also bringing in some familiar faces for a little collab fun. We caught up with the band for the 411 on the new album and their upcoming tour.

Rock band NEEDTOBREATHE is pumping out their ninth studio album, called “Caves.”

William Rineheart: “This one was a year-and-a-half process, much more ambitious, you know, with all the instrumentation, everything. We just felt like we had great songs, and so, we were like, ‘Man, we need to go in there and like – and have our reverence for them.”

The new tracks see the band collaborating with artists like Carly Pearce and Old Dominion.

Josh Lovelace: “It’s fun to work with people that you admire and that you can do something together. That’s really cool. It was really fun.”

And get this: the album was written and recorded during a getaway in Utah, while being documented for the band’s two-part film. “A World Without a Mirror: The Making of ‘Caves.'”

But the process was far from easy.

William Rineheart: “All of us kind of have separate lives and families, and it’s really nice. I think that’s the first thing we do when we get in there to work on a record. It’s like, ‘OK, let’s catch up on everything,’ so it’s nice to be in that sort of solitude. I don’t think we left, you know, for other, probably – 17 days we were in a studio like that, and we didn’t go out for dinner or anything.”

The group said they’re excited to perform the new tracks live on their upcoming tour.

Josh Lovelace: “To, like, walk out on stage and actually see a crowd of people that are there to hear, you know, your songs and experience this community kind of event where you’ve got people from all different walks of life, to me, I mean, there’s nothing better than that.”

The Caves World Tour kicks off in Savannah, Georgia, on Oct. 13.

