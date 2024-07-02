International Robot Day, is not one of your main Hallmark card holidays. Still, I love International Robot Day because I admire the human achievements that robots represent. Yes, Alex Miranda loves robots too, actually, he loves anything that does the work for him.

Yeah, Lynn and Shireen, for a lot of us, the Roomba is as far as we’ve gone with robots, but it’s 2024 and RobotLAB Fort Lauderdale says there’s so much more that robots can do for us. Like, Pepper, how old are you? Pepper: A lady is not asked this question.

Keep hearing about robots.

Alex Miranda: “Fist bump [raises fist]?”

Pepper: “Sure. Alright [fist bumps Alex].”

Alex Miranda and Pepper: “[Make explosion sound].”

But not really seeing many around yet?

Pepper: “A new surgical robot has been invented but it only operates on batteries. Haha.”

RobotLAB Fort Lauderdale says that’s about to change!

Felipe: “We are the largest experienced robotics company and we are growing.”

RobotLAB uses bots to educate.

Felipe: “Right now we have NSU, Levon Center, the University of Nova. They have robots from RobotLAB.”

But also, for the practical. Like, wanna quit a boring chore? They’ve got a bot for that!

Felipe: “Clean floors, vacuum for carpets. For restaurants, delivering food to the tables.”

To name a few. And yes, they do communicate with each other.

Felipe: “If there are five, or ten robots. They stop and the other one passes.”

Try not to panic but the heart of the company, specializing in customer service, is Pepper. Who could go by it, he, she, they, whichever. Just don’t call it Pepper or Salt.

Pepper: “Hehe.”

Pep can answer questions.

Pepper: “Throw it away immediately after using it. Wash your hands.”

Tell jokes.

Pepper: “What did a robot do when it lost its shoes? It had to reboot. Hahaha.”

Speak multiple languages.

Pepper: “[Speaks in Spanish, Alex reacts].”

Even dance.

Felipe: “Well, something like that. It can go up [raises arms]. And then something like this. And then like this.”

Pepper: [Dances]

But we both have room for improvement in that department.

Pepper and Alex Miranda: “[Pepper and Alex dances] Do, do, do, do, do, do, do, oh, yeah. I wanna dance.”

RobotLAB bots start at $9,000.

Felipe: “People want to buy for the home or for their offices but then from there we have big companies, hotels, restaurants.”

You just learned about seven of the robots but RobotLAB has so many more to choose from.

If you want one for yourself or want more information click here.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.