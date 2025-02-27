The competition is heating up on Wednesday night’s “The Masked Singer,” as the contestants vie for a spot to be a part of the lucky six. It’s also Robin Thicke’s favorite theme night, and he’s singing like a bird to tell us why.

Rat’s entertainment.

Robin Thicke: “I’m a big Rat Pack fan, and I know a lot of those songs, and I get to sing one of the songs in the intro of that show.”

Wednesday night’s “Masked Singer” celebrates the Rat Pack.

Robin Thicke: “I’m going to create my favorite Four-Rat Pack. OK, it’s Nick Cannon, Dr. Ken, Jenny McCarthy, Rita Ora, boom!”

Rita Ora: “It would be the panelists. Probably like Elvis Presley, Frank Sinatra, legend.”

It’s the first battle royale of the season. Contestants from Group A will take the stage to see who gets picked for the six open slots.

Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg: “These actors can sing, dance. Athletes now can sing, so the level of celebrities that we are finding to deliver songs that make me cry, laugh, get chills, Season 13 delivers that.”

Season 13 also delivers Detective Lucky Duck. Ducky spits clues here and there to help fans guess who’s behind the elaborate costumes.

Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg can’t wait to meet him.

Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg: “He is a new kind of – I’ll call him a character, but I think people are going to fall in love with [him], and he’s sometimes very mischievous. He keeps us on our toes.”

This season is very special to Ken Jeong.

Ken Jeong: “I think it’s legit my favorite season because I was born on the 13th, I’m born on July 13, and then so, the show in of itself is like my good luck charm.”

While that might work for Ken, the other judges tell us what brings them luck.

Robin Thicke: “I actually keep Lucky Charms from my kids in my little, you know, man bag that I tote around. I’ve got like a rabbit’s foot and a little turtle that my daughter made and a $2 bill.”

Rita Ora: “I do love crystals. I always have a sense of, like, safety with, like, stones. I keep them in my bag. I always travel with them.”

Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg: “I don’t know if a lucky charm is it, but I do meditate. So, if anything, I kind of clear my mind, get still, and then ask God for all the answers, and that’s not cheating.”

