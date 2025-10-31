Think you know the story of Robin Hood? Think again. A bold new series coming to MGM+ is re-imagining the classic legend, and this Robin has an edge.

Jack Patten (as Robin Hood): “They rob us of our coin and call it the law. They kill our people and call it justice, and yet they call us thieves then let us be thieves with a purpose.”

In this fresh new take. Robin Hood, played by Australian actor Jack Patten, teams up with some unlikely friends to fight back against royal corruption, and while that seems heavy, the cast told Deco behind the scenes — it was nothing but fun.

Lauren McQueen: “We got along so well when we first met, which was like such a relief because imagine if we didn’t like each other, that would have been awkward.”

Jack Patten: “Yeah, it was a ton of fun. I think we had a really healthy balance of taking the work seriously but not taking ourselves too seriously.”

Catch the two-episode premiere of Robin Hood this Sunday, Nov. 2, on MGM+.

