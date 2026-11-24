The Marvel Cinematic Universe is no stranger to a big movie theater experience. And when it comes to “Avengers: Doomsday,” Marvel is pulling out all the stops, including bringing back a fan favorite in a brand new role. Robert Downey Jr. is getting back into character, but this time, he’s not fighting alongside the Avengers.

From the hero to the villain.

Robert Downey Jr. thought he had hung up his Marvel suits for good after “Avengers: Endgame.”

Robert Downey Jr.: “I kinda made my peace with it. And it felt so definitive by the time Endgame had been released.”

But seven years later, he’s trading in his Iron Man mask for a different one.

Robert Downey Jr.: “When it was first broached by Kevin [Feige], who said, ‘Hey, do you think you would ever?’ And then I really just thought, ‘How many surprises are left?'”

The actor returns to the MCU as Victor Von Doom.

Robert Downey Jr.: “Any of these movies is only as good as its villain. Victor is a master manipulator. And because of that, there’s levels to the stakes here.”

And this guy’s got a vendetta against people RDJ has a lot of love for.

Robert Downey Jr.: “It’s such a long bench of talent. These people are people that I would do any movie with, eight days a week. We just really keep trying to earn it with every breath.”

The cast, which includes the return of Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth, is part of the reason he said yes to come back.

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