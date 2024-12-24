Pop star Robbie Williams is taking his life story to the big screen with “Better Man.” a biopic as unexpected as the man himself. Instead of being played by an actor, or even Robbie himself, he’s being portrayed by a monkey!! You heard us right. Oop oop! Deco sat down with Robbie to learn all about the upcoming film and to find out more about this monkey!

Robbie Williams (in trailer): “I’m Robbie Williams, I’m one of the biggest pop stars in the world”

You may think you know the talented artist that is Robbie Williams–but you have never seen him like this.

Robbie Williams (in trailer): “For the next two hours, your (expletive) is mine”

Yup — that’s a CGI monkey playing the leading role in the pop star’s upcoming biopic “Better Man”.

Robbie Williams (in trailer): “To be honest I’ve always been a little less evolved. I don’t wanna rock”

Robbie Williams: “I think the question is when people see the trailer ‘Why the monkey?’ and not ‘Why a biopic about Robbie Williams?’ which could also be something that people think”

But Robbie says it’s a method to his madness.

Robbie Williams: “It is, and has been, a tool to get people talking and so far, the idea is genius– but the film isn’t out yet.”

The film takes a deep dive into the robster’s meteoric rise to stardom. From his early days in the 90’s band “Take That.”

To headlining massive festivals solo!

“Better Man” doesn’t shy away from the tough parts of Robbie’s life either. But the singer says he’s just giving the people what they want.

Robbie Williams: “Nobody wants to see people talk or sell their problems. They also want to see an arc. They want to see the beginning, they want to see the problems but they want to see it resolved.”

His decision to dive into such personal territory didn’t come without risk. Because telling his story would also mean telling the story of the people closest to him.

Robbie Williams: “I got concern from people because you know this is my movie and we use nostalgia as a tool to propel ourselves forward when you have this sort of job. But that doesn’t mean that people that are in your story are necessarily happy to be represented as the people that they were to the person you were then.”

Not to worry though, the “Angel” singer says there is only one person who gets a bad edit in this film.

Robbie Williams: “As it happens, really the only villain in the movies is me.”

