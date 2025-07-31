He’s the voice behind some of the most iconic anthems of the late ’90s and early 2000s. He’s also the frontman of the band Matchbox Twenty. Yup, Rob Thomas is going on his first solo tour in more than five years and releasing a new album. Deco’s tuning in.

Rob Thomas is hitting the road again. This Friday, he’s kicking off his “All Night Days” tour.

Rob Thomas: “I found as I got a little bit older, I really enjoyed the joy, and I really enjoy the optimistic side of life. And so, I have a lot more of that in the work that I’m making now, and I’m exploring the light side a little more than the dark side these days.”

Fans will hear his new single “Hard To Be Happy,” which is a reminder that keeping your head up is not always easy.

Rob Thomas: “We were all not feeling OK, but luckily, we’re in a time when it’s OK to not feel OK, and it’s OK to talk about not feeling OK, and that way, it kind of normalizes it instead of stigmatizing it. And so, I wanted to write a really, really happy song about the fact that it’s not always easy to be so happy.”

Don’t worry, he’s still serving up the classics. You’ll hear solo hits like “Lonely No More,” “Her Diamonds,” “Little Wonders.”

Rob says this tour will feel different, more alive and intimate, with his latest album “All Night Days,” dropping in September.

Rob Thomas: “There’s something very exciting, and you feel a little untethered more when it’s your solo world, because you have this responsibility you’re shaping. I’ve shaped the show. I’ve been working with the lighting design. I’ve been working with how we’re gonna present it. I’ve been working with the band, you know, controlling the set list and everything.”

And not only is Rob celebrating his new achievements…

Rob Thomas: “This year is the 20th anniversary of my first solo record. Next year is the 30th anniversary of the first Matchbox record. So, it’s like these big milestones back-to-back.”

Good news for SoFlo fans! Rob Thomas will be making a stop at the Mizner Park Amphitheater in Boca Raton on Aug. 3 during his 25-date tour.

