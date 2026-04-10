Taking on the role of ‘Hamlet’ requires an appreciation of poetry, which is why a new film with the same name stars a British actor who is also a rapper. Equipped with his own rhyming skills, Alex Miranda has more.

This is Hamlet with a different vibe. Riz Ahmed is breaking down the drama, and while the film is about revenge, this one does have a shift in tone.

From black and white to color. Whether on stage or at a grocery store, this question of William Shakespeare’s “Hamlet” has passed the test of time.

And continues to be asked in the new 2026 version.

Riz Ahmed is Prince Hamlet, and he creates a contemporary reimagination using his South Asian roots.

Riz Ahmed, actor: “We wanted to make a version of Shakespeare’s Hamlet where Shakespeare’s words and poetry felt raw and emotional and modern.”

Working with a director with the same vibe made it easy to say yes to the film.

Riz Ahmed, actor: “The reason why Aneil Karia directed this movie is that, he’s directed some of the best British rap videos in the last 10 years. Because we actually made a rap music video together, a short film called ‘A Long Goodbye,’ which won an Oscar.”

Riz Ahmed: “His experience filming rap and my experience performing rap is something that definitely went into it.”

For the actor/rapper, making a Shakespearean movie sticks.

Riz Ahmed: “I think everything that you do kind of influences you in some way, but no, I’m not creating a Hamlet concept album just yet.”

But being involved in this tragedy does make a person think deeply.

Riz Ahmed: “I think what stayed with me the most was this is someone trying to do the right thing. Ask the question, ‘How to be a good person in a crazy world?’ I think we’re all asking ourselves that question. You know, I was surprised how modern that question felt in this play and how much it spoke to in the experience I was feeling, and so many of us are feeling.”

Hamlet hits theaters on Friday.

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